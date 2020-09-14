ONLINE: Monarch Butterfly Habitat and Migration

press release: We hope you’ll join us for a fascinating (virtual) talk all about the incredible life cycle and migratory habits of the monarch butterfly. You’ll also find out how you can support the continuing conservation efforts of this iconic insect.

About the Speaker: Karen Oberhauser, is the director of the UW Arboretum and one of the foremost experts on monarch butterfly biology and their migration. During this talk, you will hear about the research she and her students have conducted on several aspects of monarch butterfly ecology. Karen has authored over 90 papers on monarchs, insect conservation, and citizen science. She is the chair of the Monarch Joint Venture and a founding officer of the Monarch Butterfly Fund.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Please register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZIvdu6ppzojHtSaxEcpNZGnypbF5X 8eE8tD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1166558177061174/