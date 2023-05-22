media release: Join us at Uplevel Coworking for a weekly break from meetings and screens. During our Monday Mind Break series, we’ll do something that promotes your physical and mental health and wellness. Activities rotate, so join for the ones that are fun! We’ll be in the conference room for up to the full hour — if you’re not able to join us right at 2pm, that’s okay! Show up when you can for as long as you can. This event is open to members, guests, and the local business community.

Upcoming schedule:

May 22: Workplace Reiki

June 5: Chair Yoga

June 12: Workplace Reiki

June 19: Mindful Coloring

June 26: Chair Yoga

July 3: Mindful Coloring July 10: Creative Writing July 17: Workplace Reiki July 24: Chair Yoga July 31: Mindful Coloring

No event on Monday, May 29 as it is Memorial Day.