media release: Sign up to attend the 2023 Money Mini Camp on July 12th & 13th from 10 AM - 3 PM presented by the Ingold Family Foundation. Registrants will need to commit to attending the Money Mini Camp in its entirety. Money Mini Camp is Alec’s attempt at reducing the wage gap in America by enhancing financial literacy and professional development. This 2-day immersive experience will focus on financial literacy and professional development.

Registrants must be current high school students (9th grade in the 2022-2023 academic year)

Registrants must commit to attending the full Money Mini Camp from 10 AM - 2 PM on July 12th & 13th, 2023

Transportation will be provided to & from the Money Mini Camp event from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County at 2001 Taft Street. Participants should arrive at 2001 Taft Street no later than 9:30 AM for transportation to the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.