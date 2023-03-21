Monica Cliff, Nastia Craig, Todd Siler reception

media release: The Promega Art Showcase will feature the work of three artists in the spring showcase titled “The ArtScience of Innovation.” Artwork by artists Todd Siler, Nastia Craig and Monica Cliff will be on public display at the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center beginning on March 21, 2023.

Symposium and Opening Reception

The exhibit opens Tuesday, March 21 at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. An opening reception will be held 4:30-6:300 pm with exhibiting artists speaking at 3:30 pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Theremin musician Mushka will perform during the opening reception.

The Spring Art Showcase runs from March 21 through June 2. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and is produced by Daniel Swadener and made possible through support from Promega Corporation.