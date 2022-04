× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

media release: It’s classic improv comedy with Monkey Business Institute performing their premier Grown Up Improv Show! This show is for people who like their improv a little bit saucy, so content is usually rated PG-13 with an occasional dip above “PG-17.” Proof of Covid vaccine or negative Covid test within 72 hours of the show. $15.