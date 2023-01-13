× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

media release: Impromp2 is a high-skill, high-stakes comedy show featuring two of Madison’s best and bravest improvisers.

Brad Knight, owner and creative director of Monkey Business Institute and Adam Loux, one of our most beloved teachers, will draw on decades of combined improv experience to create multiple characters, weave storylines, and make raw improv magic.

Show starts at 9:30pm, doors open at 9:00pm.

Monkey Business Institute is currently following CDC guidelines in regard to our COVID-19 policy. COVID vaccinations and masking while not eating are strongly recommended but are not required during our shows. However, we want all of our performers, support staff, and audience members to be safe. Because many of our performance spaces are small with little air circulation, we ask that if you test positive for COVID or have any COVID-like symptoms that you please stay home. Simply notify us of the situation and we’ll be happy to refund you for the tickets. Note: Shows at the Wil-Mar Center still require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Contact info@monkeybusinessinstitute.com for any questions.