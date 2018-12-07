Monkey Business Institute

Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00

Buy Tickets

Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Friday Night Improv Labs: Enjoy improv comedy beyond our regular short form style. Our long form shows promise an exciting and entertaining evening of improvisation.  There's a different format each week: "Yes Ma'am" features our female performers, "Impromp2" pairs two of our best improvisers together, "The Merge" combines a stand up comedian with our performance troupe, and in "The Music Department" you see an improvised musical. Seating begins at 7:15 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm, $10. Online ticket reservations strongly recommended. At Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Basement Stage.

Info
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Comedy
608-658-5153
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-14 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-21 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2018-12-28 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2019-01-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2019-01-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2019-01-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2019-01-04 20:00:00