Monkey Business Institute

press release: Friday Night Improv Labs: Enjoy improv comedy beyond our regular short form style. Our long form shows promise an exciting and entertaining evening of improvisation. There's a different format each week: "Yes Ma'am" features our female performers, "Impromp2" pairs two of our best improvisers together, "The Merge" combines a stand up comedian with our performance troupe, and in "The Music Department" you see an improvised musical. Seating begins at 7:15 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm, $10. Online ticket reservations strongly recommended. At Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Basement Stage.