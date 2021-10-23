Monkey Business Institute
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Stand-up and improv comedy are longtime rivals, but they have more in common with each other than practitioners of either would like to admit. “The Merge” blends quick-witted club stand-up comedians with Monkey Business Institute’s cast of professional improvisers to create a show that gives comedy aficionados the best of both worlds.
