Monkey Business Institute

Buy Tickets

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Stand-up and improv comedy are longtime rivals, but they have more in common with each other than practitioners of either would like to admit. “The Merge” blends quick-witted club stand-up comedians with Monkey Business Institute’s cast of professional improvisers to create a show that gives comedy aficionados the best of both worlds.

Info

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-658-5153
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2021-10-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2021-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2021-10-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monkey Business Institute - 2021-10-23 19:00:00 ical