Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Monkey Business Institute is proud to present The Music Department, a fully improvised Broadway musical!

We start with your suggestion and go from there. Look for big musical numbers, crazy characters, and outrageous dancing!

Monkey Business Institute wants our audience, performers, and support team to be healthy and safe. Masking and vaccination are encouraged but not required. Many of our performance areas are small spaces with little air circulation. If you have any COVID or flu symptoms, or test positive, please stay home to keep others safe. Just notify us of the situation, and we’ll be happy to refund you the tickets.

Contact info@monkeybusinessinstitute.com for any questions.

Comedy
608-630-9089
