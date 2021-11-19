media release: It’s a WineProv Show at Red & White Winebar in Waunakee! This is Monkey Business Institute’s Grown-Up Show, featuring acts of hilarious (wine) improv comedy complete with an intermission. This show is for people who like their improv a little bit saucy, so content is usually rated PG-13 with an occasional dip above “PG-17.”

All tickets include a mini bottle of champagne and snacks at the table. Tickets will be assigned seats in the order purchased. VIP tickets include wine service. $20 for general admission, $25 for VIP seating