press release: In honor of the Deer Hunter’s Widow’s Weekend event, the Watertown Players will host a return engagement of The Monkey Business Insitute, one of the leading improve comedy troupes based in Madison. The comedy ensemble will present an “adult” evening of slightly naughty comedy routines rendered as only the MBI can do them. The show will be held at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown on Friday, November 16 at 7:00. Tickets for the show are now on sale. They are $12.00 in advance and $16.00 at the door and they can be purchased at Watertown’s Piggly Wiggly or online at Brownpapertickets.com.

The Monkey Business Institute is made up of 35 talented individuals who have devoted most of their professional lives honing their comedic abilities. Many began their careers working with ComedySportz and have since gone on into various entertainment fields. The group performs regularly at Glass Nickel Pizza in Madison and they offer improve classes and various packages for groups. This will be their fourth appearance in Watertown and they never fail to please.

So if you want to laugh, come out to the Watertown Players Theater on Friday, Nov, 16 and experience The Monkey Business Institute. Other up-coming Watertown Players productions include a special 30th anniversary production of “A Christmas Carol” performed at the Octagon Houser Museum in Watertown Nov. 24 and 25, and a special radio adaptation performance of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be performed December 14-16 at the Watertown Players Theater.

For more information about the Watertown Players call (920) 306-4364.