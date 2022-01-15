× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

media release: t’s a Grown Up Improv Show by Monkey Business Institute, featuring two acts of hilarious improv comedy. This show is for people who like their improv a little bit saucy, so content is usually rated PG-13 with an occasional dip above “PG-17.” Required: Proof of Covid vaccine or negative Covid test within 72 hours of the show. Please have your vaccine card, electronic card, or results available with your ID upon entry. Masks required when not actively eating or drinking. $15 for general admission.