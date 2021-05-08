Monona Bay Shoreline Cleanup

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 10 AM to noon, second Saturdays, meet at Brittingham Boats

Every month, rain, sleet or snow, the Friends of Monona Bay walk or paddle the shores of Monona Bay scouring the shore for trash. This coming clean-up, the Friends of Nolen Waterfront will be joining them to help expand their efforts to clean up the shoreline from Monona Terrace to Olin Park. Weather permitting, Brittingham Boats will be supplying canoes to help with the efforts.  

Info

Environment, Volunteer
