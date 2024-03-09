Monona Candidate Forums

media release: Monona Community Media is excited to announce its collaboration with The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin to organize three consecutive candidate forums on Saturday, March 9, at the Municipal Room on the lower level of the Monona Public Library. Joy Cardin from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will serve as the moderator for all three forums.

"We've been organizing these forums with the league for several years, and our community has consistently shown great interest in them. While it's a packed schedule for one day, we're committed to ensuring these forums take place, providing the community with an opportunity to hear directly from their candidates," said Will Nimmow, community media director for the city of Monona. "As in previous years, we encourage community members to submit their questions through our website, mymonona.com, and we will also be live streaming the forums on our YouTube Channel."

Saturday, March 9, Monona Public Library – Municipal Room (Lower-Level)

City Council Candidates Forum: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Monona Grove School Board Candidates Forum: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

City of Monona Municipal Judge Candidates Forum: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

City Council Candidates (3 open seats):

Incumbents: Teresa Radermacher, Patrick DePula, Brian Holmquist.

New Candidates: Rachel Kugle, Jerry Thompson, and Candyce VerBurg.

Monona Grove School Board Candidates (3 open seats):

Incumbents: Eric Hartz, Philip Haven.

New Candidates: Janice Stone, Katie Moureau.

City of Monona Municipal Judge Write-in Candidates:

Mary L.R. Burns, Alyssa Mahaffay, Brad C. Schweiger

For live stream information and to submit your questions to the candidates, please visit: Monona Community Media - Civic Alerts