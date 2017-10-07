Monona Fall Festival

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Hoot Hoot Hustle: This 5K run/ 1-mile walk benefits the Winnequah School PTO and Monona Parks and Recreation. View more information and register ONLINE! 10:00 am, Winnequah Park

35th Annual Chili Festival and Cook-Off: Join your friends and family for this tasty event, sponsored by the Monona Grove Business Men's Association. Sample a huge variety of chili, listen to live music, and enjoy activities and games for the whole family. A full concession stand with chili, brats, beer and soda will be available. To learn more about the event or to sign up to participate in the contest, visit the MGBMA's website or like them on Facebook. 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Winnequah Park

Arts and Crafts Fair: Hosted by the Madison-Monona Lioness Club, this terrific fair is held in conjunction with the Chili Festival. Come down to shop for handcrafted items made in the United States (it's never too early to start your holiday shopping!). 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, Winnequah Park

The Monona Pie Party returns! Sample savory and sweet pies, buy a slice or the whole pie! Proceeds will benefit Monona-based Playtime Productions Children's Theatre. If you would like to bake or need more information find them on Facebook! 12:00 - 2:30 pm, Monona Community Center. Admission: $10/person or $20/family

Boulders Portable Climbing Wall benefiting Playtime Productions Children's Theatre: 10:00 am- 3:00 pm, Cost: $3 for 5 minutes

Friends of Monona Library Book Sale & Bake Sale: Stop by our annual sale of used books, DVDs and CDs. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, Monona Public Library (lower level); also 1-3 pm Sunday.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Family Fun Day

10:00 am - 3:00 pm, Winnequah Park. Ticket Prices: 25 tickets - $20; 6 tickets - $5; 1 ticket - $1

Concessions: Grilled Cheese or Hot Dog – 3 tickets; Carmel Apple or Gatorade – 2 tickets; Chips/Popcorn, Apple Cider or Water – 1 ticket.

Paid Attractions:Boulders Climbing Wall - 4 tickets for 5 minutes; Face painting – 3 tickets; Balloon sculpture – 3 tickets; Pony rides – 3 tickets; Henna Tattoos - 2 tickets; Bounce house – 1 ticket

Free Attractions: Live petting zoo; Bouncy pony hop races; Jugglers; Cow Milking Contest; Hay bale mound; Arts and crafts; Kids’ obstacle course; hay wagon rides; Photo opportunities.