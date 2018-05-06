press release: You’ll find fresh produce, meat, cheese, plants, honey and baked goods. Each week the market features live music. Enjoy a great community atmosphere, free parking close to the vendors, bike racks, and a playground for the kids.

The Monona Farmers’ Market is held at Ahuska Park in Monona. Located on East Broadway between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road, the season runs from May 6 through October 29, on Sundays, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For any general questions about the market please email Market Manager Andrea Romine. She can also be reached at 608.571.2793.

MUSIC:

5/13: Liv Rather