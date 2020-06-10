Monona Grove Black Lives Matter Protest Walk

https://www.facebook.com/events/2621765838039419/

press release: Due to the recent civil unrest in our nation and in our own communities of Monona and Cottage Grove, the Monona Grove Parent Equity Council (PEC), in collaboration with the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union have organized a peaceful protest walk. The walk will begin at the Monona Grove school district office building in the parking lot and will end at the Dream park in Monona.

At the end of the walk we will observe 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in recognition of George Floyd’s last moments. Local community members will speak about their experiences as minorities in the district and how we can unite together to advocate for change.

Please come out and support our fight against systemic injustice. Silence is no longer an option.

We ask that all protesters wear a face mask and continue to practice social distancing during the walk and subsequent rally. We look forward to having our community come together as one.