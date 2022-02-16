ONLINE: Monona History Club

media release: On Wednesday evening Feb. 16, at 6:30 pm the Monona History Club will resume with a Zoom program featuring the movie “What A Day” about a family going about daily activities in the 1880s while “living“ in the historic Dean House.

To register for the program and receive a link for viewing it on your computer, you need to do the following:

Visit the web site mymonona.com/131/library

Click on the round button “Calendar of Events” along the right hand side of the page

Click on the February 16 calendar space and then on View More. That is where you will sign up for the program.