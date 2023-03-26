Monona History Club

press release: “Life Before The Bloom”

Willie Weidemann and Ann Waidelich of the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will present the history of the businesses in the 4600 block of Monona Drive, including the Blooming Grove Town Hall. Presenter Willie Wiedemann is related to many of the past business owners.

The block was Monona's and Blooming Grove's first commercial district and is being redeveloped into The Bloom, a residential and commercial complex.

Register at: mymonona.evanced.info/signup click on calendar date, then scroll down to View More and click to sign up.