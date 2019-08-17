Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication

Google Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: Situated on the edge of Lake Monona near Cottage Grove Road, the Monona Indian Mound, formerly known as the Reindahl Mound, was built by the ancestors of the Ho-Chunk centuries ago. The city of Monona has renamed the mound and will dedicate a new historical marker to commemorate the Mound and the people who fought to protect it from encroaching development. The dedication will include speakers, unveiling of the marker, refreshments and a PowerPoint program with details about the Mound’s history.

1:30 - 3pm, Saturday Aug. 17, Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road

no charge

for more info: Ann Waidelich, 608-249-7920, annwaid@charter.net

Info

Monona Library 1000 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin View Map
Special Interests
608-249-7920
Google Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication - 2019-08-17 13:30:00