Monona Mound Historical Marker Dedication

press release: Situated on the edge of Lake Monona near Cottage Grove Road, the Monona Indian Mound, formerly known as the Reindahl Mound, was built by the ancestors of the Ho-Chunk centuries ago. The city of Monona has renamed the mound and will dedicate a new historical marker to commemorate the Mound and the people who fought to protect it from encroaching development. The dedication will include speakers, unveiling of the marker, refreshments and a PowerPoint program with details about the Mound’s history.

1:30 - 3pm, Saturday Aug. 17, Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road

no charge

for more info: Ann Waidelich, 608-249-7920, annwaid@charter.net