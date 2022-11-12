Monona's Street Art Scene

media release: Kristie Goforth is a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa (Ojibway) Indians and is an arts supporter that lives in Monona. She currently serves as a Dane County Parks Commissioner and is the Executive Director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. She has served as an elected official on Monona City Council and was formerly on the Dane Arts Cultural Affairs Grant Review Panel.

In 2019, Kristie co-founded the Momentum Urban Arts Fest that brought in 80 artists from around the country for a live paint street art festival in Monona and on the east side of Madison. Kristie will host us at the site of one of graffiti walls on Monona Drive and will present on how art can boost tourism, increase diversity in communities, and bring people together.

Last year we had the honor of hosting Ho-Chunk tribal member Andi Cloud as our Storyteller-in-Residence! Find out more about her exciting, multifaceted residency, "Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life"

This year, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and to welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-jope, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). In order to honor the specific role that storytellers play in Ho-Chunk and many Indigenous cultures and expand this program to include other kinds of knowledge, we've updated the name of this series from Storyteller-in-Residence to Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations of the Great Lakes. Native folks from different nations will lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships. Programs kick off in October following Indigenous Peoples' Day, and include art workshops, cooking and crop demonstrations, storytelling, presentations on traditional skills and customs, and more!