RSVP for Monoprints

press release: Explore one-of-a-kind printmaking methods using a variety of techniques. Employ both additive and subtractive methods of working, stencils and natural elements add extra dimension. A selection of 'printing-plates' will be provided for use. If you have a Gelli plate you are encouraged to bring it. Personal choice between paper and fabric for your base to print on; see supply list. We will be using water-based mediums. No experience necessary.

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 27, 6-9 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 18

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $78 per person