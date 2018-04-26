RSVP for Monotype Printmaking

press release: Explore one-of-a-kind printmaking methods using a variety of techniques and water-based mediums. Join Jackie Hefty from Whispering Woodlands and learn both additive and subtractive methods of printmaking, including working with stencils, natural materials, multi-stage printing, and more. A selection of "printing plates" will be provided for use during the class. If you have a Gelli plate, you are encouraged to bring this to class. Some supplies provided; a supply list will be sent to you. Adults and youth (ages 15 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays registration fee. No experience necessary.

Sunday, May 6, 12:30-4:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $87/$70 member | Course Number: 20-43