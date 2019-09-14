× Expand Forward! Marching Band

press release: 42nd Monroe Street Festival, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:30am - 5:00pm. The 2019 Monroe Street Festival will feature street/sidewalk sales, children’s activities, entertainment and a book sale at the Monroe Street Library.

Schedule of Events by Block (NOTE: Schedule/locations may change due to the announced closing of Michael's)

1700 Block

9:30 - 4:00 Monroe Street Library Book Sale

10:00 - 1:00 Face Painting and Glitter Tattoos sponsored by Orange Tree Imports

11:00-2:00 Neighborhood Open House and Tours of 1722 Monroe

Sidewalk Art Contest hosted by MSAC at 1722 Monroe

1800 Block: Monroe Commons (by Trader Joe’s)

Forward! Marching Band 10:30

David Landau, children’s performer 12:00

Mad City Funk - Classic Funk, R&B, Soul, and Blues 1:00

Fixed Income 2:30

Panchromatic Steel - Madison's homegrown steel drum band 4:00

1800 Block: Monroe Street at Harrison Street

9:30 - 10:30 Henry the Lion from the Henry Vilas Zoo

10:30 Fire Truck from Station #4, Police vehicle from Midtown Community Police Station

Noon - 2:30 Balloon animals sponsored by Bloom Bake Shop

1:30 Education Animals from the Henry Vilas Zoo

1900 Block: Creando Little Language Explorers Preschool

(behind 1934 Monroe St.)

Children’s Carnival Games and Crafts Projects 10:00-12:00

Bouncy Castle 10:00-4:00

2500 Block: Michael’s Frozen Custard

11:30 Forward! Marching Band

11:00-12:00 Henry the Lion from the Henry Vilas Zoo

12:00- 3:00 Open Art Studio across the street at Monroe Street Art Center

1:00 Mexican dancers

2:00 Breckenridge School of Scottish Highland Dance

3:00 Mideast Salsa - North African Salsa Dance