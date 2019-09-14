Monroe Street Festival
Forward! Marching Band
press release: 42nd Monroe Street Festival, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9:30am - 5:00pm. The 2019 Monroe Street Festival will feature street/sidewalk sales, children’s activities, entertainment and a book sale at the Monroe Street Library.
Schedule of Events by Block (NOTE: Schedule/locations may change due to the announced closing of Michael's)
1700 Block
9:30 - 4:00 Monroe Street Library Book Sale
10:00 - 1:00 Face Painting and Glitter Tattoos sponsored by Orange Tree Imports
11:00-2:00 Neighborhood Open House and Tours of 1722 Monroe
Sidewalk Art Contest hosted by MSAC at 1722 Monroe
1800 Block: Monroe Commons (by Trader Joe’s)
David Landau, children’s performer 12:00
Mad City Funk - Classic Funk, R&B, Soul, and Blues 1:00
Fixed Income 2:30
Panchromatic Steel - Madison's homegrown steel drum band 4:00
1800 Block: Monroe Street at Harrison Street
9:30 - 10:30 Henry the Lion from the Henry Vilas Zoo
10:30 Fire Truck from Station #4, Police vehicle from Midtown Community Police Station
Noon - 2:30 Balloon animals sponsored by Bloom Bake Shop
1:30 Education Animals from the Henry Vilas Zoo
1900 Block: Creando Little Language Explorers Preschool
(behind 1934 Monroe St.)
Children’s Carnival Games and Crafts Projects 10:00-12:00
Bouncy Castle 10:00-4:00
2500 Block: Michael’s Frozen Custard
11:30 Forward! Marching Band
11:00-12:00 Henry the Lion from the Henry Vilas Zoo
12:00- 3:00 Open Art Studio across the street at Monroe Street Art Center
1:00 Mexican dancers
2:00 Breckenridge School of Scottish Highland Dance
3:00 Mideast Salsa - North African Salsa Dance