Monster Dash 5K

press release: Join us at sunset for 5K run along the Lower Yahara River Trail and through our haunted prairie and forest. CAUTION! Monsters may be lurking along the trail. If you survive, your reward will be an after party and an outdoor movie. After your run enjoy a bonfire with s'mores, drinks, and food. Once the sun has fully set snuggle up for an outdoor movie. Early bird registration costs $20 and includes access to the 5K, bonfire, and admission to the outdoor movie. Registration fee will increase to $30 after September 1st.

Costumes are heavily encouraged.

Registration fees help support youth education and outdoor recreation programs at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility.