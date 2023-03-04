media release: Monsters of Poetry presents Erika Meitner, Paul Tran, Nate Marshall, and Matthew Guenette! Saturday, March 4th, 6pm at Genna's Lounge, 105 W. Main St, Madison.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook. com/events/729479675141987

The Readers:

Erika Meitner is the author of six books of poems, including Ideal Cities (HarperCollins, 2010), which was a 2009 National Poetry series winner; Copia (BOA Editions, 2014); and Holy Moly Carry Me (BOA Editions, 2018), which won the 2018 National Jewish Book Award in Poetry, and was a finalist for the Library of Virginia Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award in poetry. Her newest book, Useful Junk, was published by BOA Editions in April of 2022. After 15 years at Virginia Tech, where she both taught in and directed the MFA and undergraduate creative writing programs, in the fall of 2022, Meitner will be joining the English Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor and MFA program director.

Paul Tran is the author of the debut poetry collection, All the Flowers Kneeling, published by Penguin. Their work appears in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Best American Poetry, and elsewhere. They earned their BA in History from Brown University and MFA in Poetry from Washington University in St. Louis. Winner of the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Prize, as well as fellowships from the Poetry Foundation, Stanford University, and the National Endowment for the Arts, Paul is an Assistant Professor of English and Asian American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Nate Marshall is an award-winning writer, editor, educator, and MC. His most recent book, Finna, was recognized as one of the best books of 2020 by NPR and The New York Public Library. His first book, Wild Hundreds, was honored with the Black Caucus of the American Library Association’s award for Poetry Book of the Year and The Great Lakes College Association’s New Writer Award. He was also an editor of The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop. Marshall co-wrote the play No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks with Eve Ewing. He is an assistant professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Matthew Guenette is the author of four books of poems. His newest is Doom Scroll from University of Akron Press, 2023. His first book, Sudden Anthem, won the 2008 American Poetry Journal Book Prize, and was published by Dream Horse Press. His second book, American Busboy, was selected by Mary Biddinger as an editor's choice for the Akron Poetry Series competition, and was published in 2011 by the University of Akron Press. His third collection, Vasectomania, was published by the University of Akron Press in 2017. Guenette currently teaches composition and creative writing at Madison College.