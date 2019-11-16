press release: Monsters of Poetry Present Peñaloza/Carty/Perry/Yoder

Sat Nov 16, 7pm

Maiahaus, 402 E Mifflin St., Madison WI 53703

https://www.facebook.com/ events/406228046625821/

The event description in third person:

Four of the most exciting emerging literary voices in this nation converge in Madison for one night only while on their respective first book tours. From the west coast, poets Michelle Peñaloza and Bill Carty; and from Iowa City, essayist Andre Perry and fiction writer Rachel Yoder. Artist Chele Isaac and ALL are hosting the Monsters of Poetry reading series at Maiahaus, a beautiful church turned artist studio by the Capitol. This will be the last Monsters event for the fall season! This is a free reading, but all are encouraged to purchase tickets for the raffle, featuring signed books, mix CDs, and other priceless literary ephemera ($3/ticket). Bring your own drinks and snacks, and come early to grab a seat by the giant beehive!