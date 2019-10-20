press release: Have a howling good time at the annual Monsters on the Marsh event at Marsh Haven Nature Center, located at W10145 Highway 49, just three miles east of Waupun. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine on Sunday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come in costume for trick-or-treating, make Halloween-themed crafts, collect a prize on the Woodland scavenger hunt, tour the museum exhibits and play Marsh Haven BINGO, and walk through the haunted woods, if you dare. For a small fee decorate an owl cupcake, fish for prizes at the fish pond, and have lunch in the snack area. There will be a “Creatures of the Night” live animal program at 1pm in the Respect Our Earth theater.

The cost for admission to this special Monsters on the Marsh event is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Or join Marsh Haven Nature Center with a $35 family membership, which includes free admission for the rest of 2019 and all of the 2020 season. Visit www.marshhaven.org or call (920) 318-9518 for more information.