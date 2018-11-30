press release: Join us for an ALL performance by Milwaukee-based Montauk Project on November 30 at 8pm. The duo is joined by dancer Katarina Abderholden as they explore movement through improvisation and sound. "Più mosso" is the Italian musical term that translates to "more motion."

Tickets $10 online in advance or $12 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.