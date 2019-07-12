Monticello Homecoming Festival

press release: July 12,13,14: Monticello Homecoming is a family friendly small town summer festival with free music, a variety show, carnival, fireworks, softball, mud volleyball, 5k/1k fun run, kids pedal tractor pull, co-ed bean bag competition, Lions fresh fried cheese curds, Lioness homemade pies, fish boil, chicken BBQ and more!

Beer tent music is free, and there are plenty of events to watch, or participate in, throughout the weekend. There is a wristband session for the kids at the carnival Friday night $15 from 5-9pm. The Fireworks are Saturday night (Sunday if rain). Events take place at the Village Park which is at the intersection of Hwy 69 and Lake Ave unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include

Friday Night: 5pm Fish Boil ($11), 7pm Variety Show (TnD’s Monticello House), 8pm Stateline Playboys at main beer tent. Softball tournament and mud volleyball tournaments begin.

Saturday: 7:00am registration for 5K fun run/walk and kids 1K run at the Monticello School, 9:30 Motorcycle Homecoming Ride at Eagle Pass Saloon, 9:30 Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (free) by the pool (ages 3-10), 12:30 US Amateur Tug of War Associate matches, 1pm Community Firefighter Water Fights, 2pm Canoe Races on the lake, 2pm Andy Yaun at the beer stand, 8:30 pm Family Business at beer stand and 9:45 Fireworks.

Sunday: 9:30 Outdoor worship service at Montesian Gardens, 11:00 Chicken BBQ ($10), 2:00 Parade, 3pm co-ed bean bag competition, 3pm Zweifel Brothers and 7pm Titan Loose with special guest MDR at the main Beer Stand, 9pm raffle drawing.

For more information contact Monticello Community Club Secretary, Wanda Wilkinson 608-219-8480.