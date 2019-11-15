Monty Python and the Holy Grail

press release: USA | 91 minutes | PG | DCP | Dir. Terry Gillian, Terry Jones

History is turned on its comic head when, in 10th century England, King Arthur travels the countryside to find knights who will join him at the Round Table in Camelot. Gathering up the men is a tale in itself but after a bit of party at Camelot, many decide to leave only to be stopped by God who sends them on a quest: to find the Holy Grail.

"An incredibly silly film of great humor, brilliant design, and epic insanity," - Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune