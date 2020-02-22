Moody Good, Blvk Jvck

press release: Eddie Jeffreys is an English music producer, artist and sound designer. He’s best known for his work as a member of the duo 16bit and his solo project Moody Good. While working as 16bit, Eddie released tracks such as ‘Jump’, ‘Dinosaurs’, ‘Boston Cream,’ and FRZR9000.’ His ‘Jump’ was later featured in a Nike commercial. Soon after their remix of Noisia’s ‘Machine Gun,’ was used in the trainer and various TV spots for the Transformers’ film series, Dark of the Moon. Last year, an unreleased 16bit track was synced for he blockbuster film Safe House trailer. Eddie is now working under a new alias, Moody Good, and is releasing new music with MTA Records this year.