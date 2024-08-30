media release: Robert J. was a mainstay in the Wisconsin music scene ever since releasing his first record, Boys Town, in 1986, until moving to Connecticut a few years back. He will be back for the summer of 2024 and playing gigs around the Madison area.

He has won the Wisconsin Male Vocalist of the year, eight MAMA Awards and songwriting awards including the Billboard Song Contest for his tune, “A Million Miles Away”. Robert has had success with his bands, Boystown, The Moon Gypsies and with his bluesy americana band, The Rowdy Prairie Dogs. In April of 2008, Over the years Robert J. has shared the stage with many well known artists including, The Beach Boys, The Subdudes, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Delbert McClinton, LeAnn Rimes, John Eddie and Paul Thorn.