press release: Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

Moonlight stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali.

Q-Cinema is usually on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!