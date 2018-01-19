Moors & McCumber, Jeffrey James
press release: Music Makes a Difference! (a new Madison non-profit supporting musicians and local charities) is bringing the folk duo Moors and McCumber back to the Ovation Sky Bar (309 W Johnson St - Ovation Apartment Building) on Friday, January 19th at 8 p.m. Suggested donation, $15. MnM are multi-talented musicians with great harmonies.
Proceeds of the event will support the Dane County Humane Society.
Local musician Jeffrey James will be the opener.
Sky Club 309 W. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
