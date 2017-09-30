RSVP for More than Pink! Party

press release: Smart Motors and Susan G. Komen Wisconsin continue their partnership for the eighth consecutive year by encouraging community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer through Komen’s “More Than Pink! Party”. The annual fundraising event will be on Friday, October 6, 2017, at Smart Motors from 7pm to 10pm. Participants can register online.

7:00pm Welcome! Doors open. Heavy hors d'oeuvres and adult beverage stations open. Music, photo ops and silent auction begin. Special FUNdraisers open.

8:15pm It’s all about mission: Silent auction closes. Program begins with BigWig finale and Fund the Mission campaign.

9:15pm Keep the party going!: Stay to socialize. Dessert stations open. Music by Celebrations Entertainment. Silent auction check out and pick up.

Susan G. Komen Wisconsin and Smart Motors have a history of success in raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer. The partnership launched in 2010 and has generated more than $200,000 for Komen Wisconsin to date. “This partnership has generated some great accomplishments over the years”, said J.R. Smart, President/CEO of Smart Motors. “We are proud to be part of it and supporting the men and women who are on the frontlines everyday providing support, education, advocacy and ultimately finding the cure.”

Komen’s “More Than Pink! Party” will feature gourmet food stations catered by Market Street Diner, Everly Madison and Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace. Vintage Brewing Company will be on-site to provide tastings of their brews on tap. Fundraising activities will include a silent auction, a mystery gift wall and a lucky chance to win jewelry from The Diamond Center.

The event will also honor and award Komen’s Biggest Wig. The BigWig campaign runs from September 11 to October 6 and features six individuals from the community wearing pink wigs and fundraising towards a goal of $5,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

Money raised at Komen’s “More Than Pink! Party” will provide the robust funding, advocacy, and outreach necessary to meet the bold new goal of significantly reducing the number of local breast cancer deaths and gives hope to our Wisconsin families.

Locally, there are more than 4,730 Wisconsinites who are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone. That number has decreased since Komen Wisconsin's inception began in 1997. Komen Wisconsin has granted more than $17.9 million in local breast health and breast cancer awareness and contributed more than $6 million to research.

Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink movement celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact in the fight to end breast cancer, and encourages everyone to take action, big or small, to help Komen reach its Big Bold Goal: to reduce the nation’s current 40,000 breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026, by improving access to quality and timely cancer care for the underserved and enhancing Komen’s research focus on lethal breast cancers.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.