More Than Pink Walk

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Saturday, June 10, at the Alliant Energy Center Willow Island

Family friendly event celebrating local breast cancer survivors and thrivers. Community Walk to raise awareness and funds that provide access to mammograms and breast cancer treatment services for our neighbors and fuel groundbreaking research.

Event open at 7: 30am, program and walk at 9:00 a.m.

Registration is free at komen.org/SCWIwalk.

