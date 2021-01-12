ONLINE: Morgan Wallen

× Expand John Shearer Morgan Wallen

media release: Big Loud/Republic Records’ Morgan Wallen announced that he’ll take the celebration for his January 8 sophomore release – Dangerous: The Double Album – live from The Ryman on January 12, 2021 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT.

The one night only, full-band Nashville concert will be livestreamed worldwide on Wallen’s YouTube and Facebook pages, showcasing “one of the most exciting stars in the genre” (Forbes) who “walks the line from Waylon to Paisley” (HITS). Fans can tune in to see Wallen perform a selection of Dangerous’ expansive 30 tracks, as shared on his socials earlier today.

Rounding out his skyrocketing year, Wallen continues to break records, notching a second consecutive week atop Apple Music’s all genre pre-add chart with Dangerous. Meanwhile, his current single “7 Summers” climbs at Country radio, and adds short-list mentions as one of the best songs of 2020 from Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, TIME, and Rolling Stone.

Morgan Wallen has staked his claim as Country music’s next superstar with 3 BILLION+ on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. "Unapologetically fresh and modern” (The Tennessean), the dynamic Tennessee native has been riding a red hot streak since 2017, collecting accolades including the 2020 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Best New Country Artist at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard’s #1 song of 2019 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts (multi-week #1 “Whiskey Glasses”) and named one of PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch, plus high-profile features in the Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, and more. Wallen proved crossover appeal with 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration "Heartless," and previewed his highly anticipated sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album due out 1/8, with New Year’s surprise drop “This Bar,” #1 single “More Than My Hometown,” and record-breaking Top 30 smash "7 Summers," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10. Wallen has performed on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Saturday Night Live, and TODAY.