Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman

media release: Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. All tickets are mobile delivery for this show.

The Ticket Office will be open at 9:00 am on the day of the event and remain open until the headliner takes the stage.

Will Call is located at the Box Office near the Home Plate Gate. Those picking up tickets will be required to present a picture ID of the designated will call name and credit card used for the purchase. No third-party Will Call will be accepted for this event; please distribute tickets in advance.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

With over 12.3 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and seven chart-toppers at Country radio, it’s no wonder The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country.” His critically-acclaimed, 4x platinum ACM Album of the Year Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records) -- Wallen's follow-up to his Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me -- topped 2021's all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold earning him 2022 Billboard Awards Country Male Artist top honor while continuing to notch historical chart status as Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist (eclipsing Adele’s 21 and Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA). Its success sparking an in-demand 55-show THE DANGEROUS TOUR in 2022 that kicked off this February and wrapped in early October, with the superstar’s first headlining stadium show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX that saw Wallen shattering attendance records previously held by Elton John and Lady Gaga. The east Tennessean's hit-packed set included “Up Down” (2017), “Whiskey Glasses” (2018), “Chasin' You” (2019), “More Than My Hometown” (2020), “7 Summers” (2020, named one of Time Magazine's Best Songs of the Year), “Sand In My Boots” (2021), and his crossover “Wasted On You.” Wallen's first solo release of 2022, the emotional ballad “Don't Think Jesus,” timed to Good Friday in honor of its redemptive lyrics, earned a Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 debut and landed atop Billboard Hot Country Songs chart making him the first artist to score three No.1 debuts on the chart (based on airplay, streaming and sales) since its inception. Follow up single “You Proof,” released in mid-May, became Wallen’s fastest chart climber to-date, reaching No. 1 after 14 weeks and remaining at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for six non-consecutive weeks. Working outside the traditional Nashville mainframe with producer Joey Moi, Hits Magazine notes, “Wallen continually colors outside the lines,” adding, in turn “he's connected to his fans in ways unprecedented for a country star.” Having already taken home New Artist of the Year in 2020, the CMA New Artist Winner also won AMAs fan-voted Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Country Song at 2022’s awards. The east Tennessee superstar and recent ACM Milestone Award recipient shares, “Awards are awesome, but my true measure of success is my fans, who this year I got to see every single night out on the road and will continue to do so for many years to come.” Thanks to nearly 1 million of his fans, $3 for every ticket sold during his 2022 Dangerous Tour has raised nearly $3 million benefitting the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart.

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging his next chapter on January 20, 2023, HARDY will introduce the mockingbird & THE CROW, his dichotomous, 17-track sophomore album and the follow up to 2020 debut, A ROCK. HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, 2022’s BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a breakout in the making,” (HITS) and “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter). HARDY has written 12 No. 1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum No. 1 single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me.” He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and will embark on his own SOLD-OUT headlining Wall to Wall Tour this winter, before launching the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour in 2023.

ABOUT ERNEST

Nashville’s most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is “The Charmer” (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City’s on the rise artist/writers that’s changing the status quo. A 2022 Variety Hitmaker, the chart-topping songwriter fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, creating a twist-heavy verse style that’s become his signature, proving its mettle and earning him seven #1 hits to date. The eccentric free spirit and 2022 CMA Triple Play Award winner released his debut full-length album Flower Shops (The Album) in March, named one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of 2022 and showcasing the more classically country side of his craft. Nashville's “busiest – and most consistently successful – creative force” (Tennessean) just wrapped his first-ever sold-out headlining Sucker For Small Towns Tour, spanning college towns nationwide.

ABOUT BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

Establishing himself as one of music’s most exciting new voices, Bailey Zimmerman has arrived at the cusp of superstardom with the 2022 release of his debut EP, Leave The Light On – the biggest streaming country debut of all time and the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year. The EP arrived at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 9 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, affording the Louisville, Illinois, native to join Zach Bryan and Luke Combs as the only country artists in 2022 to earn more than one million streams on each of a project’s tracks during release week alone. In 2021 the twenty-two-year-old released his very first song. Now, in just one year’s time, Zimmerman touts nearly 1 billion global streams, has earned his first pair of Platinum singles, notched three entries on the Billboard Hot 100, and sold out his first headline tour within minutes of tickets going on-sale.

A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, Zimmerman strikes a sweet spot between timeless American country, rafter-rattling arena rock, and the kind of authentic storytelling that tugs at the heartstrings with a sense of humor and a whole lot of soul. With more new music on the horizon, featuring the grit and gravel of his unmistakably Southern drawl, Zimmerman will continue to showcase the straightforward authenticity for which he is known and loved.