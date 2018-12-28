Mori Mente, Terran, Mr. Jackson

press release: Klr night of local favorites at Madison's only non-profit diy arts space Communication featuring:

Black Gandalf aka Lovesaver Supreme aka East Side Love, the one and only Mister Ethan Jackson. Neo Soul and the chillest groove. Open your heart and feel it.

Mori Mente, The Gothic Queen, a soft lamp in an old library, stairs into the basement. An other worldly voice and incredible orchestrations. Something that spins by itself.

Bent beats and brutal tunes, is the drum machine melting? Psych vocals and freq box guitar. The collapsing pulsar of Terran bringing the wild vibe and the fractal eye.