Moris Blak, Gasoline Invertebrate, daddybear

media release: ANTI/SOCIAL and REVERB are proud to host the Madison stop for BLAK GAS 2022!

Live performances from:

MORIS BLAK - https://morisblak.bandcamp.com

Gasoline Invertebrate - https://gasolineinvertebrate.bandcamp.com

daddybear - https://daddybear.bandcamp.com

Saturday March 12, 2022, Crucible Nightclub. 21+ doors at 9pm/$8 all night.