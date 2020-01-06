Morning Spiritual Health

press release: Participants who attend this drop-in class can learn spiritual health practices that relieve stress, develop self-awareness and cultivate a calm responsibility for your own state of heart. Experience how the practice changes how you live. Practices include: Meridian Yoga practiced individually and in pairs, Renki - energetic moving meditation, Heart practices and Breathing Meditation. Each day we will study and practice with a different theme, such as gratitude, humility, giving heart.

Instructor: Annie Bachmann

The suggested fee is $4/day, $10/week, $30/month

Everyone is Welcome!

8:00-9:00am Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (except holidays) No experience necessary, everyone is welcome! Please Email or Call before your first visit 608-257-4663. Newcomers welcome.