press release: Morning Sports Report - The Legacy of IRONMAN Wisconsin: 20 Years of Racing will be held at Monona Terrace Convention Center on Sept. 8

Networking: 8 a.m.

Program begins: 8:30 a.m.

The transition of summer to fall in Madison brings with it IRONMAN Wisconsin, which is celebrating its 20th year this September. IRONMAN has become a legacy in Madison and has seen nearly 35,000 people toe its starting line and 50,000 people volunteer to help make the race what it is. Hear why IRONMAN Wisconsin is one of a kind, what was needed to make it come alive and what the future looks like from different perspectives.

Panelists:

Ryan Richards, IRONMAN Wisconsin Race Director

Jackie Hering, Professional Triathlete

Mike Reilly, Voice of IRONMAN

Moderators:

Jim Rutledge

Matt Hamilton

Morning Sports Report is a quarterly breakfast series, presented by Madison Area Sports Commission that brings together professionals in the sports industry and those who have an interest in sports. The event begins with networking, followed by a featured speaker or panel discussion. The event concludes with audience engagement through Q&A session.

