press release: Morris dancing is an ancient English folk dance tradition, suitable for all ages. Oak Apple Morris practices every Wednesday and occasionally performs at various festivals and events around Madison and across Wisconsin. Morris dancing is not social dancing, with partners. It is done as a group and includes the waving of hankies and the clashing of sticks. Great for the whole family. No experience necessary.

Practice is every Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:00. The first hour focuses on dances with any young children so they can leave at 8:00.

Free!

Contact: caseygarhart@gmail.com or Oak Apple Dancers on Facebook