media release: Two Crows Family,

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Two Crows Theatre Company.

Today we find ourselves in the same unfortunate position as too many other theatres in the country: on precarious footing after the cancellation of a season, and uncertain how to ensure the safety of our audience as the pandemic continues. After much consideration, we’ve come to this sad yet necessary conclusion.

We want to thank all of you for your love and support from the very beginning. We truly could not have accomplished all we did without you.

Over the course of our short history, we were able to present six full- scale productions including one world premiere as well as multiple readings, all of which played to sold out houses and allowed us to stay in the black for the entirety of our existence (a rare thing a small theatre company), all thanks to your generosity.

Spring Green has such a vibrant art community and it will continue to thrive. Slowpoke Lounge and Cabaret gave us the opportunity to explore and grow as artists. A big thank you to Michael Broh and Stacy Wood for giving us a home.

Marcus Truschinski and Rob Doyle will continue their efforts in writing musicals and while away from Two Crows, Kelsey Brennan has developed a Professional Training Program for American Players Theatre, offering original workshops on leadership, presentation skills, and storytelling. She is currently enrolled in the Certified Professional Coaching program at UW-Madison and will receive her ICF accreditation next summer.

For our final offering we will be doing a reading of our new musical: Moscow, a romantic musical examining the final years of playwright Anton Chekhov’s life. Music and Lyrics by Rob Doyle and Marcus Truschinski, book by Eric Schabla. It will take place in the theatre at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret on Sunday October 17th at 6:30 PM. Featuring Two Crows Artistic Director Rob Doyle, local actor Alys Dickerson, and Tony Award Winner Anthony Crivello. Jake Penner will direct.

$25 Tickets are available at Slowpokelounge.com and more information about the musical and opportunities to contribute can be found at gofundme.com/f/moscow-a-new-musical. Or stop in and say hello, we’d love to see you. Tickets will go fast, so please get them as soon as you are able.

We miss you already.

With love,

Rob, Kelsey and Marcus