press release: MOSES Call to Action: SHOW UP to show our POWER and SUPPORT

MOSES just learned that the 7 PM County Board meeting on Thursday will be HYBRID, giving MOSES an opportunity to show up to show our POWER and SUPPORT. We will

RALLY at 6 PM on the sidewalk and steps outside the

City-County Building (CCB)

210 Martin Luther King Boulevard

What to do:

Be there by 6 PM

Wear a MOSES T-shirt (shirts provided at 5:45 or wear your own)

Bring a sign (additional signs will be available) suggested phrases (or your own ideas):

RES-136 YES!

END RACIAL DISPARITIES

SMALLER JAIL

HUMANE JAIL

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

END BAIL

END HUBER CONFINEMENT

END P&P HOLDS

COMMUNITY RESOURCES

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

6:45 March into CCB, Second Floor

7:00 meeting begins but the agenda topic and MOSES testimony will probably be 8 PM or so. Please stay if you can!

****************************** ******************************

This is our final push to impact the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project scope, cost, and important reforms. The call to action involves registering in favor of one resolution and in opposition to three other resolutions: Please follow the brief instructions in the registration link below no later than 6:30 PM THURSDAY, August 18, 2022.

REGISTER HERE - CLICK LINK & FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED

Explanation:

MOSES SUPPORTS:

Res-136 to Hold Jail Project Costs - proposed by Black Caucus (for smaller 5-floor jail and reforms)

MOSES OPPOSES:

Res-083 - design change order (for larger 6-floor jail)

Res-086 - authorizing $10M (for larger 6-floor jail)

Res-087 - Referendum for $10M (for larger 6-floor jail)