ONLINE: MOSES Organic Field Day

press release: MOSES Organic Farmers of the Year Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens grow herbs and flowers for a variety of wellness products. They have been certified organic since 1989.

For this virtual field day, Jane and David will take you on a tour of their farm, which has about three acres of herbs in production—Jane estimates the number of varieties at over 100.

Topics include:

Medicinal herb plant identification

Tour of the Chakra Garden, a garden design displaying plants which support various body systems.

Production in the field

Demonstration of small-hand tools they use

Drying herbs

Wellness products created with medicinal herbs

Background:

Read the Organic Broadcaster story about Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens, the MOSES Organic Farmers of the Year.

Presenters:

Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens, Four Elements Organic Herbals

Jane and David own Four Elements Organic Herbals, a 130-acre farm in North Freedom, Wisconsin, about an hour northwest of Madison. They have been growing organic herbs and marketing herbal products for the past 32 years. They’re committed to good stewardship of their land, quality of life for their employees, and improved health for their customers.