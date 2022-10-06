Moses Storm

7:30 pm on 10/6 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 10/7-8, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Moses is a comedian and actor who can be seen in the NBC/Hulu comedy SUNNYSIDE. You may have also seen him in I’M DYING UP HERE on Showtime, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT for Netflix, and THIS IS US on NBC. He can also be seen in Hulu’s R-rated, teen comedy PLAN B, Netflix romantic comedy THE LOVEBIRDS, the Hulu horror film BAD HAIR, as well as the 2015 high-concept Universal horror film UNFRIENDED, and the Adam Sandler Netflix film FATHER OF THE YEAR. He will next be seen in the ABC Signature/Freeform series EVERYTHING’S TRASH, from Phoebe Robinson, and the upcoming CBSTV/Paramount+ series PLAYERS, from the same team as AMERICAN VANDAL.

As a stand up comedian, his debut one hour comedy special TRASH WHITE was just released on January 20th , 2022 on HBOMax to rave reviews, and is produced by Conan O’Brien/Team Coco. Moses has appeared numerous times on CONAN as a guest and a performer, and also hosts Conan’s live variety show “Team Coco’s Up & Up” monthly in Los Angeles. In 2018 he joined Conan on his multi city tour “Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-up and Investment Tips”. Moses regularly tours comedy clubs around the country, where he works with an inspiring amount of ambition to create unconventional interactive entertainment.