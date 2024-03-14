7:30 pm on 3/14 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 3/15-16. $25.

Moshe Kasher is the Co-host of the Endless Honeymoon Podcast, and author of the 2012 memoir “Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16.” In 2018 Moshe and his wife, Natasha Leggero, debuted a three-part comedy special for Netflix, “The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special. ”His 2012 special “Live In Oakland” was among the first specials to appear on Netflix.

In 2017, Moshe hosted his Comedy Central talk show, “Problematic with Moshe Kasher.” Named one of ”Variety’s” 10 Comics To Watch, Kasher was a co-executive producer on “Another Period,” on which he was also a cast member. He made frequent appearances on Comedy Central’s “@midnight” with Chris Hardwick, “This Is Not Happening” and “Drunk History” and has also appeared on the series “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” and & ”The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.” Kasher has also had roles on “The Good Place” “Portlandia,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,”“The League,”& Shameless,” “Maron,” “Garfunkel and Oates,” and “The New Normal.”

A versed writer, Kasher has written for several films, series and specials including, HBO Betty, Little America, “Wet Hot American Summer,” & “Zoolander 2,” Another Period,” and the “Comedy Central Roasts.”