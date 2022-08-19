Mossmen, JF Zastrow, Def Sonic, Tzêra

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: After the tables have been cleared and moved to the street. After the children have been put to bed. After your week of chaotic monotony. Friday has arrived and Mickeys will once again bring the purest expression of an infinite void to you. For FREE.

https://jfzastrow.bandcamp.com/

https://mossmen.bandcamp.com/

https://defsonicmusic.tumblr.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Tzeraofficial

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - Mossmen, JF Zastrow, Def Sonic, Tzêra - 2022-08-19 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mossmen, JF Zastrow, Def Sonic, Tzêra - 2022-08-19 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mossmen, JF Zastrow, Def Sonic, Tzêra - 2022-08-19 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mossmen, JF Zastrow, Def Sonic, Tzêra - 2022-08-19 22:00:00 ical